Jaguars add Tavon Austin to the active roster, elevate K Matthew Wright

Getty Images

The streak remains alive, sort of.

For the fourth straight week, the Jaguars have added a former high-round receiver to the active roster as a regular-season game approaches. This week, it’s the return of veteran receiver Tavon Austin — a top-10 pick in 2013 — to the 53-man roster after a stay on injured reserve.

In prior weeks, the Jaguars elevated from the practice squad Devin Smith, Laquon Treadwell, and Phillip Dorsett for game action. Each had one target and zero catches in losses to the Texans, Broncos, and Cardinals, respectively. Dorsett was released from the practice squad the day after the Week Three game.

This week, the Jaguars elevated kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad. He’ll kick in place of Josh Lambo, who is out for personal reasons.

The Jaguars face the Bengals in Cincinnati on Thursday night. It’s the second time in four days that a significant former member of THE Ohio State football program returns to the state for an NFL game. Urban Meyer surely hopes that it will go better for him than it did for Bears quarterback Justin Fields.