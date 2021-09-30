Jaguars close in on third 20-game losing streak in NFL history

September 30, 2021
A month into the NFL’s 102nd season, the league has had only two teams that have lost 20 games in a row. One team is two losses away from matching that accomplishment. If it can be called an accomplishment.

After somehow beating the Colts in Week One of the 2020 season, the Jaguars have yet to win again. The streak has reached 18. It moves to 19 tonight, if the Jaguars lose to the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

The Bengals, not surprisingly, are favored by a touchdown. If the Bengals deliver, the Jaguars will need to beat the Titans next Sunday to avoid joining the 1942-45 Chicago Cardinals and 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 20 losses in a row.

The Cardinals ultimately lost 29 straight. The Bucs went 0-26 to start their existence. The Jaguars likely won’t be favored until Week 12 against the Falcons, if then. That would be the loss that matches the team known not affectionately as the Yuccaneers.

  1. It’s ironic that they’re playing the Bengals bc two seasons ago everyone was talking about how Burrow should hold out bc Cincy was such a bad organization. In just 1.25 seasons now they look like a decent team. Let’s give Lawrence a chance here.

  2. Who could forget the NFC Central “Bay of Pigs” games in the late 70’s? Green Bay was lost during Tampa Bay’s run of ineptitude. It was not the NFL’s finest product.

  3. Shad Khan is by far the worst owner in the NFL. The Jaguars change GM’s, head coaches, coordinators, quarterbacks and are still terrible. The only constant is the clueless owner.

  4. Urban coached 17 seasons in college and lost a total of 32 games. With the Jags he has a legitmate chance to hit that in just 2 seasons.

  6. Hearing coach Meyer and Lawrence talk about the past several games (all losses), it definitely seems like they are handling this well. It may not happen this year, but this team will soon be enjoying a lot more wins.

  7. Reply: “Shad Khan is by far the worst owner in the NFL. The Jaguars change GM’s, head coaches, coordinators, quarterbacks and are still terrible. The only constant is the clueless owner.”

    Let’s take a step back and look at this… If Shad Khan were the GM of the team or super hands on when it comes to football ops, I would be with you but I don’t think he is. You hire football people to do football things and hope they don’t screw it up.

    Now as an owner of one of the smallest market NFL teams… not only has he not moved the team to a more lucrative city, but he keeps investing in that stadium and is trying to revitalize downtown Jacksonville (built an amphitheater, plans for a badly needed nice hotel, finalized deal for renovating the city owned marina).

    Those Jags fans who don’t like Khan, especially those who live in Jacksonville, may want take a step back and look at the big picture. A lot of owners would have just moved.

  9. Shad Khan hired people like Gus Bradley, Dave Caldwell and Doug Marrone. And then kept them in their jobs way past the point that it was obvious it wasn’t working. He’s put things in place to ensure he makes money. But he’s done nothing to help the football team get better.

  11. That’s why they hired Urban Meyer, but Urban will need a top notch personnel guy if he’s going to succeed in the NFL. In college, a charismatic coach can recruit every top high school player in the country, and build a dynasty. In the NFL, the winning teams pick last in the draft, so they get the leftovers. You really need a top scout if you’re going to stay on top. The Jags have a great young QB, so half the battle is already won. But Urban will need to hire an NFL scout that’s among the best, or he won’t get very far. Acquiring talent in college and pro is like night and day. There aren’t any similarities. We’ll have to see how long Urban is going to stay with his current personnel staff, before he starts making changes. The only thing similar about college and pro is the teams with the best players win. The successful coaches are the ones who figure out how to get the best players. It’s not really about X’s and O’s.

  12. jcdough says:
    September 30, 2021 at 10:39 am

    Those Jags fans who don’t like Khan, especially those who live in Jacksonville, may want take a step back and look at the big picture. A lot of owners would have just moved.
    ————————

    Especially when you consider that he lives in Illinois, his businesses are in Illinois, and he was close to buying the Rams before Kroenke swooped in.

    The market he wanted (St. Louis) has been empty for years.

  13. They got the coach based on their #1 pick and that coach got his QB. Too bad he’s not ready to lead yet. This year is a wash but hopefully they will start getting better every game.

    As far as the worst owner… have you met the Giants and Jets owners?

  14. Shad Khan is by far the worst owner in the NFL. The Jaguars change GM’s, head coaches, coordinators, quarterbacks and are still terrible. The only constant is the clueless owner.

    I’ll see your Khan, and raise you a Snyder.

