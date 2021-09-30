Jaguars close in on third 20-game losing streak in NFL history

Getty Images

A month into the NFL’s 102nd season, the league has had only two teams that have lost 20 games in a row. One team is two losses away from matching that accomplishment. If it can be called an accomplishment.

After somehow beating the Colts in Week One of the 2020 season, the Jaguars have yet to win again. The streak has reached 18. It moves to 19 tonight, if the Jaguars lose to the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

The Bengals, not surprisingly, are favored by a touchdown. If the Bengals deliver, the Jaguars will need to beat the Titans next Sunday to avoid joining the 1942-45 Chicago Cardinals and 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 20 losses in a row.

The Cardinals ultimately lost 29 straight. The Bucs went 0-26 to start their existence. The Jaguars likely won’t be favored until Week 12 against the Falcons, if then. That would be the loss that matches the team known not affectionately as the Yuccaneers.