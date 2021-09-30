Jamal Agnew named AFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

The Jaguars haven’t won any games this season, but it hasn’t been for a lack of effort from Jamal Agnew on special teams.

Jacksonville has scored eight touchdowns so far this season and Agnew is responsible for two of them despite only playing 56 snaps over the first three weeks of the season. Neither of Agnew’s scores was a gimme either.

Agnew took a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdowns during Jacksonville’s Week Two loss to Denver and he tied an NFL record during their Week Three loss to Arizona. Agnew caught kicker Matt Prater‘s missed field goal at the back of his own end zone and returned it 109 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the first half of the game.

The score gave the Jaguars a lead they wouldn’t be able to hold and it joined the other score to make Agnew the choice as the AFC special teams player of the month for September.