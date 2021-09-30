James Robinson’s touchdown run gives Jaguars early lead

Getty Images

The Bengals had a promising drive stall after an offensive pass interference penalty on rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson followed by missing a 43-yard field goal wide left.

That set up the Jaguars at the Cincinnati 33 to start their second drive.

Jacksonville needed eight plays to reach the end zone and take a 7-0 lead. The Jaguars picked up six first downs and faced only one third down.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a run of 11 and threw a 17-yard pass to Dan Arnold, who just arrived in a trade from Carolina.

James Robinson scored on a 6-yard run.

Robinson has seven carries for 35 yards.