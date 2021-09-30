Joe Burrow’s touchdown toss to open second half cuts Jaguars’ lead in half

The Bengals had 107 net yards and only four first downs in the first half.
They took the second half kickoff and went 69 yards in four plays, picking up a pair of first downs, in cutting their deficit in half. The Bengals trailed 14-0 at halftime. They now trail 14-7.
C.J. Uzomah‘s 22-yard touchdown catch from Joe Burrow came 1:48 into the second half. Burrow’s throw came with Josh Allen in his face.
Darius Phillips‘ 24-yard kickoff return to the Cincinnati 31 gave the Bengals good field position to start.
Burrow now is 10-of-15 for 161 yards and a touchdown, with Ja'Marr Chase catching three passes for 57 yards and Tyler Boyd catching three for 64 yards.