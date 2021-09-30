Julio Jones, A.J. Brown not practicing for Titans on Thursday

Getty Images

It’s looking more likely that the Titans may be without their top two receivers for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

According to multiple reporters, Julio Jones and A.J. Brown were not at practice on Thursday. They were not on the field for Wednesday’s session either.

Brown is reportedly week-to-week with his hamstring injury. Jones was dealing with hamstring tightness during Sunday’s contest against Indianapolis, which led to a significant reduction in his snaps.

Without Jones and Brown, Tennessee still has Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Josh Reynolds, Cameron Batson, and Racey McMath at receiver. Reynolds signed as a free agent after four seasons with the Rams but has yet to be active in a game this season.

Even without their top two receivers, the Titans should be OK on Sunday as long as running back Derrick Henry is healthy. Through three weeks, he unsurprisingly leads the league with 80 carries and 353 yards rushing.