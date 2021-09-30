Keenan Allen, Derwin James are limited in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen was limited in Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury.

Allen played 55 offensive snaps in the victory over the Chiefs on Sunday and his 187 snaps for the season is 85.8 percent of the team’s offensive plays.

He has 21 catches for 258 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers also listed safety Alohi Gilman (hip), safety Derwin James Jr. (toe/shoulder), cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder) and defensive lineman Justin Jones (calf) as limited.

James has played 189 defensive snaps — 96.4 percent — this season and has 19 tackles and a pass defensed.

Pass rusher Joey Bosa (foot/ankle) was a full participant.