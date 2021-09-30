Kliff Kingsbury: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford together create the perfect storm

Getty Images

It’s only been three games, but the partnership between Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford is flourishing.

Stafford has earned two NFC offensive player of the week awards and his top target, Cooper Kupp, was just named NFC offensive player of the month.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has had a tough enough time coaching against his friend McVay, going 0-4 against him with a combined score of 121-66. But Los Angeles’ offense should present an even bigger challenge with Stafford.

“He’s been a tremendous talent in this league for a long time,” Kingsbury said Wednesday, via Kevin Modesti of the Southern California News Group. “I think it’s kind of the perfect storm when you put him together with one of the brightest minds in football. You can see what’s happening.

“They have dynamic wideouts, an incredible scheme. With his arm talent and what he can do, as a fan of the position and offensive football, it’s fun to watch him play. Just not when he’s going against you.”

Stafford has completed 70 percent of his passes for 942 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception so far in 2021 while averaging 10.0 yards per attempt and 14.3 yards per completion — both of which would be career highs.