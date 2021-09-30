Kyler Murray: Win as a team, individual accolades will come

Getty Images

The Cardinals are 3-0 and quarterback Kyler Murray said on Wednesday that the team’s record is a bigger deal to him than any discussion of his individual play.

Murray has run for a touchdown in all three wins and thrown for 1,005 yards while completing two-thirds of his passes. That has led to him being installed among the early betting favorites for the MVP award, but Murray said that his experience has always been that focusing on team success is the best way to achieve individual hardware.

“What is it, Week 4? It is what it is,” Murray said, via ArizonaSports.com. “It’s a long season and I was always raised and taught that if you win as a team, the individual accolades will come. That’s how I treated it in high school, that’s how I treated it when I won the Heisman, same thing for now. I’m not really too worried about MVP or anything like that.”

Murray’s correct about individual awards almost always going to players from winning teams, but those wins are made much easier when he plays the way he has in the opening weeks of the season. Should Murray outduel fellow early MVP candidate Matthew Stafford this weekend, the outlook for the Cardinals and himself will look even brighter heading into Week Five.