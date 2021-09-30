Lamar Jackson misses Thursday practice with back injury

Getty Images

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said earlier on Thursday that quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with “a little back flare-up,” but he didn’t think the injury was serious.

Nevertheless, it has apparently kept Jackson sidelined for a second consecutive day.

Per multiple reporters on the Ravens beat, Jackson was one of several Baltimore players who was not on the field for Thursday’s session. Jackson did not participate on Wednesday either as the Ravens get ready to play the Broncos on Sunday.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (back/hip), safety DeShon Elliott (quad), and defensive tackle Brandon Williams were also absent for Thursday’s practice.

If Jackson’s back strain keeps him from playing on Sunday, second-year QB Tyler Huntley would be in line to start. Entering the league as a college free agent out of Utah, Huntley threw five passes and rushed for 23 yards as a rookie last year.