LeSean McCoy to retire as an Eagle

LeSean McCoy apparently has decided to stop waiting for the next opportunity to come.

The Eagles have announced that McCoy will retire as a member of the organization on Friday.

“LeSean possessed a unique combination of speed, elusiveness, and an exceptional playmaking ability that made him one of the most dynamic players in the league, and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise,” owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement released by the team. “LeSean carried himself with a rare blend of confidence and youthful enthusiasm, but he also was driven by a desire to be one of the all-time greats at the running back position, and that’s what made him such an exciting player to be around and watch every week. He provided so many memorable plays and performances over the course of his career. We are honored to share in this special day with LeSean and look forward to recognizing him as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday.”

Coincidentally (or not), the man who drafted McCoy returns on Sunday to face the Eagles. It will be Andy Reid’s second visit to Philadelphia as coach of the Chiefs, nine years after the Eagles let him go.

McCoy, a second-round pick in the 2009 draft, generated 11,102 rushing yards in 12 seasons. He added 3,898 receiving yards, and he scored 89 touchdowns.

Despite only spending half of his career in Philadelphia, McCoy is the franchise career leader in rushing yards, with 6,792. He also has the single-season franchise record for receiving yards (1,607 in 2013) and touchdowns (17 in 2011).

Unless he ends up on the Eagles’ reserve/retired list (he likely won’t), he can still play for anyone in 2021. Given the reality that running backs get injured fairly regularly, a call could still come.

Assuming his career doesn’t continue, McCoy capped it with the Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl ring. The prior season, he won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs. He was active for neither Super Bowl game.