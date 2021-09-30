Marlon Mack on trade request: It’s a mutual agreement I would say

Getty Images

Marlon Mack has played only one game, seeing action on 13 snaps, and getting five carries. It became apparent to the running back after being a healthy scratch Sunday that he has no role on the Colts.

On Monday, Mack talked to General Manager Chris Ballard about trading him.

Mack insisted Thursday he has no hard feelings and appreciates the Colts giving him a chance to look for a job elsewhere.

“Just had an agreement with what’s best for me,’’ Mack said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “They were just all with it. They supported me 100 percent. It’s a mutual agreement I would say.’’

Mack, 25, rushed for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. But he is coming off a torn Achilles that limited him to one game in 2020, and the Colts have Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines as their top backs.

That doesn’t mean Mack will get his wish to be traded.

“I don’t know yet,’’ Mack said. “It’s the NFL. It’s crazy. You never know. I’ve just got to continue working hard for this team and get a W.

“I’m just being patient. That’s one thing I do well. Be a good human I would say overall. Just have good imaging around guys and don’t be negative.’’

Mack dressed for the season opener but did not see action.