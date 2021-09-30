Matt Canada: Steelers are gonna stick with what we’re doing on offense

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said this week that the Steelers won’t hit the panic button after losing two straight games at home to the Raiders and Bengals and they won’t be making any big changes on offense either.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said on Wednesday that he believes the unit is “not that far off” from clicking despite ranking 28th in points scored over the first three weeks of the season. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada would seem to agree with that assessment because he said the team is staying the course on offense as they head into Sunday’s game against the Packers.

“We’re gonna stick with what we’re doing,” Canada said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, that’s not the answer and that’s not the sexy answer but we believe we’re on the right track. We’ve gotta get some cohesion up front. We’re working to get that, and that’s not an excuse. We’ve gotta produce right now, so we’re not running away from it or hiding from it. But we have to continue to do what we’re doing. We have to continue to put our guys in position to make plays which, until we win, when we win, we’re not doing that well enough. That falls on me but we’re not gonna try to re-invent the wheel. It’s fundamental football. Everybody’s doing the same stuff. It’s fundamental football. We have to be better and I have to be better.”

There’s only so many new things a team can bring to the table once the season is underway, but the Steelers will have to start thinking about adding whatever they can if the results don’t improve in Green Bay.