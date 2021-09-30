Mitch Wishnowsky named NFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

When the 49ers selected punter Mitch Wishnowsky in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, they likely envisioned months like this.

In three games, Wishnowsky punted 11 times and eight of them were downed inside the 20. That figure leads the league and it’s part of why the punter has been named NFC special teams player of the month.

Wishnowsky was named special teams player of the week for his performance in San Francisco’s victory over Philadelphia in Week Two. In that game, three of Wishnowsky’s five punts landed inside the 20 — two of which were downed inside the 10.

It’s the first time Wishnowsky has received a player of the month honor.

The 49ers will try to get back in the win column with a divisional matchup against the Seahawks this week.