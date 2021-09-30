NBC, YouTube TV strike deal on a “short extension”

Getty Images

Good news, YouTube TV customers who hope to watch Buccaneers-Patriots on Sunday night. We think.

NBC has announced that a deal has been reached with YouTube TV to extend the agreement that otherwise would have expired at midnight on October 1.

“NBCUniversal and YouTube TV have agreed to a short extension while parties continue talks. NBCUniversal will not go dark on YouTube TV at midnight eastern tonight,” an NBCUniversal spokesman said in a statement issued Thursday night.

The duration of the extension wasn’t specified. YouTube TV has said that, if NBC programming exits the streaming platform, the monthly cost will drop from $64.99 to $54.99 per month. Users could then subscribe to Peacock’s premium platform for NBC content, including Sunday Night Football.

