New York commits $650,000 to consulting firms for Bills stadium effort

USA TODAY Sports

When figuring out how to pay for a $1.4 billion football stadium, everything else is expensive, too.

Via Tom Precious of the Buffalo News, New York has retained two firms to assist with the process, with a total expected expenditure of $650,000.

Both firms are based in Los Angeles.

O’Melveny & Myers has a $500,000 contract to “provide legal advice for the state” in the negotiations with the Bills and Erie County. Also, AECOM will receive $150,000 for real estate and infrastructure consulting.

The law firm will charged a “blended rate” of $775 per hour, with a maximum expenditure of $500,000 over the course of one year, along with an option to renew.

A renewal shouldn’t be needed. With the Bills’ current lease running through the 2022 season and the team making it clear that there will be no extension without a deal for a new stadium, they’ll either have a deal — or they never will — within the next 12 months, if not sooner.