N’Keal Harry back at practice for Patriots

Attention in New England is on Tom Brady‘s return to Gillette Stadium this weekend as a member of the Buccaneers, but there was another return of note at Patriots practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry was on the practice field for the first time this season. Wednesday was the first day that Harry could be designated for return from injured reserve and his presence on the practice field starts the clock on a 21-day period where he is allowed to practice ahead of being added to the active roster. If he isn’t returned to the 53-man roster in that window, he won’t play this season.

Harry injured his shoulder in a preseason game against the Eagles and went on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players at the end of August. The move came after an offseason that saw Harry request a trade and a summer that saw him work his way into a role with the offense.

There should be a chance for him to resume that role now that he’s back on the field, although it’s unclear if there’s a chance of him playing this weekend.