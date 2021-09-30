No Rob Gronkowski at Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Sunday night’s game at Gillette Stadium won’t be a homecoming only for Tom Brady. It’s a return for tight end Rob Gronkowski, too.

It’s unclear whether Gronk will actually play in the game.

A hard, jarring hit to the ground against the Rams in Week Three left Gronkowski with a rib injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday, and he also wasn’t spotted at practice on Thursday.

The Bucs have plenty of other weapons, but it would be a shame if Gronk can’t play in what will be his only game back at Gillette Stadium, unless he ends up with another team.