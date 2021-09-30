Patrick Mahomes: Josh Gordon has kind of dominated everywhere he’s been

Getty Images

Now that receiver Josh Gordon has been reinstated, he’s found a place on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

It’s been a couple of seasons since Gordon played a snap, his last appearance coming in Week 15 of the 2019 season. He had one catch in that game for 58 yards before being suspended again the next week.

Head coach Andy Reid didn’t put a timeline on when Gordon may be able to play in his next game. But quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed like he was looking forward to playing with Gordon when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“Everywhere he’s been, he’s kind of dominated,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “He can make plays in one-on-one coverage.

“He’s a big receiver. Even if he’s covered, he’s not covered. You can kind of throw it up there and he can make plays.”

While it’s surprising the Chiefs are 1-2, it’s not a shock that Mahomes has continued to rely on tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill as his primary targets. If Gordon can contribute, it should provide a boost to the offense.

“I’m sure they’ll incorporate him with a couple roles in the offense as the season goes on, as we get him up to speed, and we’ll see where that takes us,” Mahomes said. “He’ll have his role. He’s a great football player, but in this offense, everybody gets a chance to make plays.”