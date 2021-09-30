Rashaad Penny to miss another week, Dee Eskridge to return to practice Thursday for Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks will be without backup running back Rashaad Penny again this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Penny isn’t expected to make it back this week due to a calf strain that knocked him out of the season opener in Indianapolis.

Alex Collins has handles the backup duties to Chris Carson in Penny’s absence.

Seattle is hopeful that wide receiver Dee Eskridge will return to action after missing the last two games due to a concussion. Thought he did not practice on Wednesday, Eskridge has been cleared to practice on Thursday with the hope of him being ready to play Sunday. Eskridge sustained a concussion in the opener against the Colts.

“We think he’s going to be ready to go,” Carroll said.

Tight end Colby Parkinson and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi both returned to practice from a three-week stint on the injured reserve list.

Parkinson suffered a fractured foot last year prior to training camp with Seattle. He sustained a similar injury in training camp in August that wasn’t as severe as the one from a season ago. Ogbuehi suffered a biceps strain in camp that kept him out.

“They’re gonna try to compete to be available to play, and we’ll see how that goes,” Carroll said.

Parkinson’s return would be welcome given starter Gerald Everett went on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday and his status for Sunday is questionable at best. Ogbuehi could potentially start at right tackle as well if Brandon Shell isn’t able to make it back from an ankle injury this week. He did not practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Tre Brown is expected to begin practicing next week. He’s been on the injured reserve list for the first three weeks of the season alongside Parkinson and Ogbuehi.

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. did not practice on Wednesday due to a concussion.