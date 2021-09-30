Report: DJ Chark fractures ankle

Getty Images

It didn’t look good when it happened, and it’s not good.

Jaguars receiver DJ Chark fractured his left ankle on the third play of Thursday night’s game against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Chark was blocking when running back James Robinson accidentally rolled into the receiver’s left leg while being tackled by linebacker Germaine Pratt. The Jaguars initially listed him as questionable to return, but they since have downgraded Chark to out.

Chark missed nine games his first three seasons. He obviously will miss significant time this season.

Chark, 25, was looking for a big season in the final year of his rookie deal. He is making $2.183 million in base salary this season and due to hit free agency in March.

Chark’s only 1,000-yard season came in 2019 when he made his only Pro Bowl. He has seven receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns this season.