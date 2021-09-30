Sam Ehlinger has returned to practice

Getty Images

Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger returned to practice Wednesday. It was his first regular-season practice.

He went on injured reserve after spraining his anterior cruciate ligament in the preseason finale.

The Colts now have 21 days to make a decision on whether to activate Ehlinger to the 53-player roster or keep him on injured reserve for the season.

The Colts made the former University of Texas quarterback the No. 218th overall choice.

Colts starter Carson Wentz played through two sprained ankles last week, with Brett Hundley and Jacob Eason as backups. Hundley will serve as the No. 2 quarterback this week, coach Frank Reich said.