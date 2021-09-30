Saquon Barkley: Giants need me to be better, I know that’s going to happen

Getty Images

Running back Saquon Barkley had 22 touches in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons and that marked the second week in a row where his workload grew from where it was in the season opener.

While Barkley is touching the ball more often, the results still aren’t where Barkley was during the first couple of years of his career. He’s averaging 3.4 yards per carry and 6.2 yards per reception, but Barkley said on Thursday that he isn’t getting discouraged by the level of production.

Barkley said he can see “how much better of a player I am already” from were he was in Week One and that he believes that will continue to be the case the more that he is on the field this season.

“People probably do expect me to come out here and jump over people and do crazy things — and obviously I would love to do that, too — but at the end of the day I am human,” Barkley said. “But I don’t want to make any excuses. I’m not going to do that throughout this whole season. I’m never going to make any excuses. The expectation that people have for me is not even close to the expectations that I have for myself and it never will be for as long as I play football, or whatever I do after football. That’s just my mindset. I’ve got to keep going, I’ve got to keep getting better. My team needs me to be better. I’ve just got to keep trusting my knee and trusting the process, and I know that’s going to work and I know that’s going to happen. Just take it one day at a time.”

The Saints have only allowed 181 rushing yards over the first three weeks of the season, so breaking through this weekend won’t be an easy feat for Barkley. It would be a welcome one for the winless Giants, however.