Seven Colts starters did not practice on Thursday, Carson Wentz limited

USA TODAY Sports

The Colts may not be exactly be galloping into Miami to face the Dolphins this weekend.

Seven of the team’s 22 starters did not practice on Thursday, including three of Indianapolis’ offensive linemen.

Head coach Frank Reich said earlier this week that it wasn’t looking good for left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee) and he’s now missed the first two days of practice. Though left tackle Eric Fisher was a full participant after a rest day on Wednesday, tight tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb) remains sidelined. Right guard Mark Glowinski (knee) was downgraded from limited to DNP on Thursday.

Tight end Jack Doyle (back) didn’t practice for the second day in a row.

On defense, safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), and end Kwity Paye (hamstring) all did not practice for the second day in a row.

But Darius Leonard (ankle), who has not missed a snap for the Colts, went from a non-participant to limited. He’s been dealing with the ankle injury all season. Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (back) also went from DNP to limited.

As for quarterback Carson Wentz (ankles), he was a limited participant for the second consecutive day. Barring a setback, he’s expected to start again this week.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (knee) was also limited for the second straight practice.