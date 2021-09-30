Texans cut Joey Slye

USA TODAY Sports

With Ka'imi Fairbairn ready to return from injured reserve, the Texans cut kicker Joey Slye on Thursday.

Fairbairn pulled a groin muscle while warming up for the final preseason game. He returned to practice this week after missing the minimum three games.

“I don’t think you’re going to put a player out there that can’t perform to the best of his abilities on any phases or role being asked,” special teams coordinator Frank Ross said of Fairbairn. “If he’s going to go out there and be our kicker on Sunday, he’s going to be ready to kick whatever his range is. If he can kick from 75 out, we’ll kick from 75 out.”

Slye went 4-for-5 on field goals and 7-for-8 on extra points.