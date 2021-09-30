Tom Brady can join Brees, Manning, Favre as fourth QB to beat all 32 NFL teams

Getty Images

During his time with the Patriots, Tom Brady beat every NFL team — except, of course, the Patriots. He hopes to change that on Sunday Night Football.

If Brady and the Buccaneers win at New England on Sunday, Brady will have beaten all 32 NFL teams as a starting quarterback.

Only three other quarterbacks in NFL history have done that: Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.

Beating every team is obviously hard because it requires a quarterback to play a long time and win a lot of games, but it’s also hard because a quarterback has to change teams before he can do it. Two other active quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger, have beaten every team except their own team. It’s unclear where Rodgers and Roethlisberger will be in 2022, but it’s possible that Rodgers could end up facing the Packers and Roethlisberger could end up facing the Steelers, giving them a chance to join the exclusive club of quarterbacks to beat all 32 teams.