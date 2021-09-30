Tom Brady: I have a lot of great friends in New England, they know I want to kick their butt

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady held his weekly press conference on Thursday and all conversation continues to be centered on his feelings about returning to New England for the first time since leaving the Patriots as a free agent last year.

Brady spent time discussing what he appreciated about each stop in his football career and noted that his time in New England ran far longer than anywhere else. Brady said he had “incredible thoughts, memories, emotions” about that time and the people he worked with before noting that those people know he won’t let any of those other thoughts impact him between the lines on Sunday night.

“I still have a lot of great friends there, but they I know I want to kick their butt this week,” Brady said. “They’ll know exactly how I’m feeling once I’m out there.”

Brady’s voice was hoarse during the press conference and he quipped that his throat is more tired than his arm as he heads into his first game at Gillette Stadium as a visiting player.