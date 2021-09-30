Tom Brady vs. Mac Jones is the largest age difference between starting QBs ever

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will set an NFL record on Sunday: They have the largest age gap between two starting quarterbacks in any game in NFL history.

Brady turned 44 on August 3, while Jones turned 23 on September 5. Brady is 21 years, one month and two days older than Jones. (Jones was actually born on the day of Brady’s first college start at Michigan.) Never before has there been an age difference of more than 21 years between two starting quarterbacks.

The current record for the largest age difference between starting quarterbacks is 20 years, set last year when Brady and the Buccaneers took on Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

But the age gap record set by Brady vs. Jones may not last long. The Buccaneers play the Bears on October 24, and Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is younger than either Jones or Hurts. Fields won’t turn 23 until March 5.

And the age gap record can be broken once again on January 2, when the Buccaneers face the Jets and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who is only 21 years old. Wilson was born on Brady’s 22nd birthday.