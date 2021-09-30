Tyler Lockett (hip) doesn’t practice on Thursday, DK Metcalf pops up with a foot injury

USA TODAY Sports

If the Seahawks are going to avoid the first three-game losing streak of Russell Wilson‘s career, they’ll need receiver Tyler Lockett.

They may not have him.

Lockett didn’t practice on Thursday with a hip injury. On Wednesday, he was able to practice on a limited basis.

He’ll get a designation, if any, on Friday. Then the question will be, if he’s listed as questionable or doubtful, whether he’ll make the trip to San Francisco for the Week Four game against the 49ers.

The Seahawks, who entered the season healthy, have a cluster of injured players, based on the Thursday report. Receiver DK Metcalf was limited with a foot injury after not appearing on the Wednesday report. Metcalf had a knee injury last week.

Running back Rashaad Penny (calf) has not yet practiced this week.