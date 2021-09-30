Von Miller is the AFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

Broncos edge rusher Von Miller missed all of last season with an ankle injury and he hasn’t wasted any time showing that he’s back to full speed.

Miller had two sacks to help lead the Broncos to a 27-13 win over the Giants in Week One and he’s had one sack in each of their last two games to help the team open the season with a 3-0 record. That gives him 110 on his career and moved him past Greg Townsend for 23rd place all-time on the NFL’s official list of leading sack artists.

Miller has eight tackles, six tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits to go with the four sacks.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Miller’s start has resulted in him being named the AFC’s defensive player of the month for September. It’s the fourth time that Miller has nabbed the prize and this one marks a welcome return to form in Denver.