Aaron Jones gets jersey pocket to carry his father’s ashes on the field

Packers running back Aaron Jones decided this season to wear a pendant with his father’s ashes around his neck, a nice idea that caused Jones some stress when the necklace broke and the pendant was lost during a Week Two game. Fortunately the pendant was eventually found, and now the Packers’ equipment staff has come up with a better solution.

Jones said Gordon “Red” Batty, the Packers’ equipment manager, sewed a pocket inside Jones’ jersey where he’ll place his father’s ashes for the rest of the season.

“He put a pocket right on the left side,” Jones said, via ESPN. “So I can just drop it in there and not have to worry about it falling out. So I can play with it.”

Jones said he plans to keep his father’s ashes with him in every game.

“I think it’s something I’ll continue to do, just keep my dad with me everywhere I go,” Jones said. “I wear it mostly at all time. Gotta get a new chain so I haven’t been wearing it except for on Sundays, but I think it’s definitely something I’ll continue to do.”

Jones’ father died of COVID-19 in April.