Andy Dalton questionable for Sunday, Bears to decide on starting QB Sunday

Getty Images

The Bears will be taking their decision about who to start at quarterback into the weekend.

Andy Dalton has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions due to the knee injury that sidelined him for Week Three’s loss to the Browns. Dalton was a limited participant in practice all week.

Justin Fields was a full participant in practice all week after dinging his thumb during the Cleveland game. He does not have an injury designation for Sunday.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said earlier this week that Dalton remains the team’s No. 1 quarterback when healthy and said on Friday that it will be a game-time decision about whether he’s healthy enough to fill that role this weekend.

Linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) is also listed as questionable after a limited practice Friday. He didn’t work on Wednesday or Thursday. Safety Tashaun Gipson (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is listed as doubtful.