Arik Armstead is this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead‘s on-field efforts have resulted in four tackles and a sack this season and his off-field efforts have earned him recognition from the NFL Players Association.

The NFLPA announced on Friday that Armstead has been named this week’s Community MVP. Armstead donated $250,000 to establish the Armstead Academy in his hometown of Sacramento. The Armstead Academy, which will provide after-school tutoring, mentoring, and leadership development programs for students.

“Being named the NFLPA’s Week 4 Community MVP is a huge honor,” Armstead said in a statement. “When we started the Armstead Academic Project, our goal was to ensure that every student we served was equipped with resources to be successful in school. With this new after-school program, we will be able to surround our youth with the year-round support that they deserve.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Armstead’s foundation and he will join the other weekly honorees as candidates for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.