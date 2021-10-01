Chase Claypool questionable, T.J. Watt is expected to play on Sunday

Getty Images

Pittsburgh’s defense should get a lift on Sunday from the return of a key player.

After Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt told reporters on Friday that he’s feeling “really good,” Watt has no injury status and is expected to play against the Packers. Watt (groin) missed last week’s loss to Cincinnati but was a full participant for both Thursday and Friday’s practice.

But Pittsburgh could have a significant injury concern on offense.

Receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring) was limited in Thursday’s practice and did not participate at all on Friday. Typically, that’s not a good sign for a player’s Sunday availability.

But, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday and has no injury status. Diontae Johnson (knee) was also a full participant on Thursday and Friday and is expected to play.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) is also set to return to game action, as he has no injury status.

The Steelers did rule out three players: defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee), offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion), and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (ankle).