Dalvin Cook questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

It sounds like Dalvin Cook has a decent chance of playing against the Browns on Sunday.

The Vikings have listed Cook as questionable after he participated in all three days of practice. Cook was questionable in Week Three, too, but he didn’t practice all week. He was then inactive on Sunday.

“He looked pretty good,” Zimmer said of Cook in his Friday press conference.

Alexander Mattison started in Cook’s place and rushed for 112 yards and caught six passes for 59 yards in Minnesota’s 30-17 victory over Seattle.

Linebacker Anthony Barr could also make his 2021 debut after missing the first three games with a knee injury. Barr is listed as questionable, with Zimmer saying the linebacker looked “pretty good” at practice.

“I don’t know yet [if he’ll play], we’ve still got another couple of days,” Zimmer said.

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow/shoulder) was injured in practice this week and is questionable. Cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) is questionable as well.

Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe) is the only Minnesota player declared out for this week.