Giants won’t have Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Ben Bredeson on Sunday

The Giants won’t have receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton against the Saints on Sunday. Both left last week’s game with hamstring issues.

Shepard and Slayton each have a touchdown catch as the Giants have only two passing touchdowns. Shepard leads the team with 22 catches for 223 yards, while Slayton’s 14 receptions for 127 yards is third.

Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Collin Johnson and C.J. Board are the other wideouts on the 53-player roster. The Giants also could activate John Ross after designating him to return from injured reserve, and they have Dante Pettis and Davis Sills on the practice squad.

The Giants also won’t have left guard Ben Bredeson (hand) on Sunday.

Cornerback Keion Crossen (elbow), linebacker Tae Crowder (hamstring), safety Nate Ebner (quad) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) are questionable.