Lamar Jackson returns to practice

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has never missed an NFL game due to injury. After two days of missed practices due to a back problem, he’s back on the practice field.

It’s unclear whether he’ll be listed as a limited or full participant. He’ll likely have the “questionable” label applied to him later today.

The question then becomes whether he’ll travel with the team to Denver. He likely will. And then whether he’ll suit up and play against the Broncos. He likely will.

Even if he does, his back problem is a reminder that, as indestructible as he may seem during games, he isn’t. The hits add up. They cause issues that don’t easily go away.

It’s all the more reason for Jackson to get his second contract sooner than later.