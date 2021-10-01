Michael Deiter will be placed on IR after suffering injury in Wednesday practice

USA TODAY Sports

When Dolphins center Michael Deiter showed up on the injury report on Wednesday as a limited participant and then did not practice on Thursday, it seemed like there could be cause for concern.

As it turns out, concern was warranted.

Miami head coach told reporters in his Friday press conference that Deiter will be placed on injured reserve with the injury he suffered in Wednesday’s practice. That means Deiter will be out for at least the next three games.

“It’s a tough loss for the offensive line,” Flores said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

Deiter started 15 games at left guard as a rookie in 2019. While he appeared in all 16 games last year, he did not become a starter again until this season. Flores did not specify how long Deiter would be out.

Flores said Greg Mancz will start at center this week for Miami. The Dolphins acquired Mancz from Baltimore in August. He’s appeared in 58 career games with 28 starts. Via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Flores described Mancz as, “Smart, tough, competes, picked up the offense quickly and is vocal.”

Flores also mentioned that receiver Will Fuller, who missed Wednesday’s practice with chest/elbow injuries, should play on Sunday. He was a limited participant on Thursday.