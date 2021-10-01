NFL Week Four injury report roundup: Bears taking QB call into the weekend

Getty Images

Week Four of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Bengals and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Lions at Bears

The Lions talked about a bigger role for RB D'Andre Swift this week, but he’s listed as questionable with a groin injury. DE Michael Brockers (shoulder) and LB Romeo Okwara (shoulder) are also questionable while LB Trey Flowers (shoulder, knee) has been ruled out.

The Bears are taking their quarterback decision into the weekend. Andy Dalton (knee) is listed as questionable after a week of limited practices and Justin Fields (right thumb) does not have an injury designation, which left head coach Matt Nagy to say he’s making a game-time call. LB Khalil Mack (foot), WR Darnell Mooney (groin), and CB Xavier Crawford (back) are also questionable. LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) has been ruled out and S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.

Titans at Jets

WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), LB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), P Brett Kern (right groin), and DT Larrell Murchison (elbow) are all out for the Titans in Week Four.

S Marcus Maye (ankle), WR Elijah Moore (concussion), and WR Jeff Smith (concussion) have been ruled out for the Jets. WR Jamison Crowder (groin), TE Tyler Kroft (rib), and RB La'Mical Perine (illness) are listed as questionable.

Giants at Saints

G Ben Bredeson (hand), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), and WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) will not play for the Giants this weekend. CB Keion Crossen (elbow), LB Tae Crowder (hamstring), S Nate Ebner (quadricep), and TE Kaden Smith (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Saints will be without LT Terron Armstead (elbow) and C Erik McCoy (calf) on their offensive line, but the rest of the players on their active roster are set to play.

Panthers at Cowboys

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) will miss at least one game after getting hurt in Week Three. DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) is listed as doubtful and G John Miller (shoulder) is the lone questionable player.

The Cowboys will wait to make a call on DE Randy Gregory (knee) after listing him as questionable. DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), T Ty Nsekhe (illness), DE Carlos Watkins (knee), and S Donovan Wilson (groin) have been ruled out.

Texans at Bills

WR Danny Amendola (thigh), RB Scottie Phillips (illness), and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter) are out for the Texans this week. CB Terrance Mitchell (concussion, illness) and LB Garret Wallow (illness) are listed as questionable.

The Bills ruled out S Jordan Poyer (ankle) and G Jon Feliciano (concussion) on Friday. CB Taron Johnson (groin) and DE Efe Obada (ankle) are considered questionable.

Washington at Falcons

CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) is out for Washington, who expect to have WR Curtis Samuel (groin) in the lineup for the first time this season. RB Antonio Gibson (shin) and DT Matt Ioannidis (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Falcons ruled out DT Marlon Davidson (ankle) and WR Russell Gage (ankle).

Chiefs at Eagles

DE Frank Clark (hamstring) and CB Charvarius Ward (quadricep) are listed as questionable after missing last week’s game for the Chiefs. CB Rashad Fenton (concussion) will not play.

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata (knee) is out again this week. No other Eagles players got injury designations, which leaves S Rodney McLeod (knee) set to make his 2021 debut.

Colts at Dolphins

Colts G Quenton Nelson (ankle, knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), T Braden Smith (foot, thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle, groin), and CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) will all miss Sunday’s game. TE Jack Doyle (back), G Mark Glowinski (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), and QB Carson Wentz (ankles) make up the group of players tagged as questionable.

C Michael Deiter (foot, quadricep) is out for the Dolphins after getting hurt in practice. He’s set to go on injured reserve.

Browns at Vikings

The Browns will play without T Chris Hubbard (triceps) and CB Greg Newsome (calf) on Sunday. LT Jedrick Wills, C J.C. Tretter (knee), and LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) have questionable tags.

RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) participated in practice all week, but the Vikings’ final call on his status will wait. He’s listed as questionable along with LB Anthony Barr (knee), CB Kris Boyd (hamstring), and DT Michael Pierce (elbow, shoulder). WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe) is the only player that Minnesota ruled out this week.

Cardinals at Rams

Three Cardinals offensive linemen — T Kelvin Beachum (ribs), T Justin Murray (back), and G Justin Pugh (back) — are listed as questionable. RB Eno Benjamin (hamstring) will not play.

Rams RB Darrell Henderson (ribs) is listed as questionable, but head coach Sean McVay said he will play on Sunday. WR Tutu Atwell (illness) is also listed as questionable.

Seahawks at 49ers

WR Tyler Lockett (hip) is listed as questionable after returning to practice for the Seahawks on Friday and WR DK Metcalf (foot) didn’t get an injury designation. RB Rashaad Penny (calf) and T Brandon Shell (ankle) are out and WR Dee Eskridge (concussion) is unlikely to play after drawing a doubtful tag. LB Benson Mayowa (neck) and DE Alton Robinson (knee) are listed as questionable.

TE George Kittle (calf) is the marquee name on the 49ers injury report. He’s been listed as questionable along with DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) and RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder). CB K'Waun Williams (calf) won’t play and CB Josh Norman (chest) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.

Ravens at Broncos

QB Lamar Jackson (back) returned to Ravens practice on Friday and has a questionable tag for Sunday. CB Anthony Averett (ankle), S Chuck Clark (hip), S DeShon Elliott (quadricep), CB Marlon Humphrey (knee), LB Pernell McPhee (shoulder), S Geno Stone (thigh), T Alejandro Villanueva (knee), and CB Tavon Young (knee) make up a large questionable contingent. T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and DE Derek Wolfe (back, hip) remain out for Baltimore.

The Broncos will be without RG Graham Glasgow (knee) and they may be missing LG Dalton Risner (ankle) as well after he was listed as questionable. LB Baron Browning (back), RB Melvin Gordon (ribs, lower leg), DE Shelby Harris (wrist, illness), DE Dre'Mont Jones (calf), and LB Andre Mintze (hamstring) drew the same designation.

Steelers at Packers

The biggest news for the Steelers is that LB T.J. Watt (groin) is not on the injury report and is set to play after missing last weekend’s loss to the Bengals. T Rashaad Coward (ankle), DT Carlos Davis (knee), and T Chuks Okorafor (concussion) have been ruled out and WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) is the lone questionable player.

Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) is out this weekend. LT Elgton Jenkins (ankle) and CB Kevin King (concussion) are likely to sit after being listed as doubtful. LB Krys Barnes (concussion), DT Jack Heflin (ankle), and S Vernon Scott (hamstring) make up the questionable contingent.

Buccaneers at Patriots

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) joins Tom Brady as former Patriots stars who now play in Tampa, but he may not be able to play at Gillette Stadium. Gronkowski (ribs) is listed as doubtful after being listed as a non-participant in practice all week. LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand) is likelier to play after drawing a questionable tag. RB Giovani Bernard (knee) and CB Jamel Dean (knee) will not play.

LB Ja'whaun Bentley (shoulder), T Trenton Brown (calf), S Kyle Dugger (hamstring), K Nick Folk (left knee), CB J.C. Jackson (knee), LB Josh Uche (back), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin), and T Isaiah Wynn (knee) are all listed as questionable.