Odell Beckham: I still consider Patrick Peterson to be one of the league’s best corners

Getty Images

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played against cornerback Patrick Peterson much in his career. Though both players were in the NFC for years, the only time he suited up for a matchup against the Cardinals was in 2019 with Cleveland.

But with both players coming to the league from LSU, Beckham has plenty of respect for the veteran corner. And Beckham is looking forward to the challenge of facing him in Sunday’s matchup with Minnesota.

“He’s part of the reason why Jarvis [Landry] and I went to LSU,” Beckham said Thursday, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He was like one of those people that inspired the culture there. So we’ve always looked up to him. This is always someone who I have a deep respect for, and I’ve always loved his game.

“He’s a phenomenal corner. He’s been [in the NFL] 10-plus years. I still look at him as one of the best corners in the league. It’s always exciting. I haven’t gotten to match up with him too many times, but it’s always exciting to be able to see him play and go against him.”

In his first game back from his ACL tear last week, Beckham had five catches for 77 yards and a 10-yard rush.

In his 11th pro season, Peterson has played every defensive snap for Minnesota in 2021, recording five total tackles.