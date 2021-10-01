Penei Sewell: My play has not been good enough

Getty Images

Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell was set to play right tackle after being drafted in April, but Sewell’s move was put on hold when Taylor Decker went on injured reserve with a finger injury.

The Lions moved him to the left side — Sewell played there at Oregon — just before the season and opposing players and outside observers have given him good marks in his first month of regular season action. According to the team, Sewell has allowed seven pressures, three quarterback hits, and no sacks but the rookie feels there’s space to improve.

“I would say for me I don’t have a specific way to put it into terms, but it’s not good enough,” Sewell said, via the team’s website. “I have to come out each and every day ready to win every rep. There’s a couple occasions where my technique in pass and run get out of hand, so I just have to lock into the little things and get right at those.”

Decker has not been designated to return from injured reserve yet and the Lions haven’t said how they’ll set up the line once he’s back. If they decide to go back to Plan A, Sewell’s growth will come on the right side.