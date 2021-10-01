Randy Gregory is questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning he expects defensive end Randy Gregory to play Sunday. Officially, though, the Cowboys list Gregory as questionable.

The Cowboys added him to the injury report Thursday as a non-participant, and he returned to a limited practice Friday.

Gregory played 38 defensive snaps Monday night against the Eagles after returning from a COVID-19 absence that kept him out in Week 2.

Gregory has one tackle and one fumble recovery in two games.

Running back Tony Pollard, who missed Thursday’s session for personal reasons, had a full practice Friday and has no designation.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness), defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) will not play. The Cowboys ruled out all four for Sunday’s game.