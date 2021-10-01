Richard Sherman will be active on Sunday

Getty Images

Cornerback Richard Sherman joined the Buccaneers earlier this week and he’s set to be in the lineup for the team’s road game against the Patriots this weekend.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Friday that Sherman will be active for the Week Four matchup with New England. Arians indicated that Sherman would only be up if the team’s injury situation made it necessary and that’s turned out to be the case.

Jamel Dean has been ruled out for Sunday because of the knee injury that limited him in practice this week. The team is also without Sean Murphy-Bunting and the state of the cornerback group led the team to sign Sherman in the first place.

Arians also said that running back Giovani Bernard is out because of his knee injury. Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) are set to be game-time calls after returning to practice Friday.