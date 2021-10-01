Rob Gronkowski, Jason Pierre-Paul practicing on Friday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers had a couple of notable returns to the practice field on Friday.

According to multiple reporters in Tampa, tight end Rob Gronkowski and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul took part in a practice for the first time this week.

X-rays on Gronkowski’s ribs were negative after he was hurt in last Sunday’s loss to the Rams, but the injury’s been enough for him to focus on resting the last few days. Friday’s return is a sign that he’ll be able to play in this weekend’s return to his old stomping grounds in New England.

Pierre-Paul has a shoulder injury and didn’t practice at all last week before sitting out against the Rams. His extended time on the sidelines may make it more difficult for him to get in the lineup this weekend.

Running back Giovani Bernard also missed the last two days of practice with a knee injury. Everyone else on the Bucs’ active roster has been participating in some fashion this week.