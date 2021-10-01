Robert Saleh: When it clicks for Zach Wilson, everyone’s going to see why he was the No. 2 pick

Getty Images

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has not been good this season. Coach Robert Saleh says three games is way, way too few to judge him.

Saleh acknowledged today that Wilson is going through a tough start to his NFL career, but Saleh said Wilson is going to come out better for it.

“He’s suffering every scar you can possibly imagine, but it’s a good thing,” Saleh said. “It really is. Because he is one of those guys who gets to the film room, he gets to the meeting room, he’s asking the right questions, he’s got tremendous process. He’s only going to get better. When it clicks, everyone’s going to see why he was the second overall pick. And it’s just a matter of it clicking.”

Saleh said the Jets’ locker room remains confident in Wilson.

“His teammates’ confidence in him has not wavered. Everyone gets it. Everyone has been a rookie before,” Saleh said.

Saleh is right that it’s way too early to judge Wilson. But if he keeps playing well, it’s going to be hard for Jets fans — and maybe some teammates — to keep being patient.