Ron Rivera: Curtis Samuel will be “ready to roll” in Week Four

Getty Images

Washington’s offense will get a boost this weekend from a player making his Football Team debut.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters following Friday’s practice that receiver Curtis Samuel will be activated off injured reserve to play in Sunday’s contest against Atlanta.

“He’ll be active, he’ll be ready to roll,” Rivera said, via Rhiannon Walker of TheAthletic.com.

The Football Team will have to officially place Samuel on its 53-man roster. But Washington currently has a roster spot open for him, so the club won’t have to make a corresponding roster move.

As for the rest of Washington’s injuries, running back Antonio Gibson (shin) was a limited participant in Friday’s session and is listed as questionable for Sunday. Per Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com, Rivera said he’s “pretty confident” Gibson potentially playing in Week Four, but it depends on how Gibson feels on Saturday.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (knee) is also questionable, though he was a full participant on Friday.

Guard Brandon Scherff (chest) was a full participant again on Friday and has no injury status, so he’s expected to play.

Defensive back Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) did not practice on Friday and has been declared out.