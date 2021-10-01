Tom Brady surpasses Brett Favre as most-sacked quarterback in NFL history

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to break the NFL’s all-time record for passing yards on Sunday Night Football, but last week he broke a record he’d prefer not to have.

Brady was sacked three times on Sunday against the Rams, meaning he has now been sacked an NFL-record 527 times in his career. The previous record of 525 times sacked was owned by Brett Favre.

As PFT noted before the season, Brady and Ben Roethlisberger were both sure to break Favre’s record for times sacked this season. Roethlisberger is currently at 524 times sacked in his career, so if he takes four sacks on Sunday afternoon against the Packers he would break Brady’s record. Brady could then take the record back on Sunday night against the Patriots.

Unlike sacks for defensive players, which the NFL only began officially recognizing in 1982, times sacked for quarterbacks has been an official NFL statistic since 1963. And before then, quarterbacks just didn’t pass enough to rack up the kinds of sack numbers of quarterbacks today. So it’s fair to say Brady has been sacked more times than anyone else in NFL history.