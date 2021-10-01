Tom Brady’s voice goes raspy and hoarse, due to yelling at practice

Getty Images

It’s just a normal week for Tom Brady. Business as usual. Nothing significant. No unusual issues.

Meanwhile, his voice has gone raspy and hoarse.

It was noticeable in his Thursday press conference. He was asked whether it happened because he was yelling over the amplified noise at practice.

“Yeah, that was loud today,” Brady said. “I’ve had a few of these days, I don’t know what the deal is, so I’ve got to try to figure this out. I said my throat’s more tired than my arm. Imagine that.”

He was reminded that he sounded hoarse some days during training camp.

“Same thing, I know,” he said. “It came back. I know, very strange. Something must be a little off. I can’t explain it.”

If nothing else, it’s a reminder that Brady remains human, cyborg tendencies notwithstanding. And it’s hard not to wonder whether he’s simply yelling a little more loudly this week because he’s feeling a little more stressed as the biggest regular-season game of his career approaches.

He can act like it’s no big deal. But it is. And it will be. It becomes an even bigger deal if his voice is shot and his teammates have to struggle to hear him through the din at Gillette Stadium.