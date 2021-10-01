Urban Meyer: Loss to Bengals “devastating, heartbreaking”

Getty Images

The quest for the first victory of Urban Meyer’s NFL tenure will continue at least another week after the Jacksonville Jaguars were unable to close out a win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Despite holding a 14-0 lead at halftime, the Jaguars allowed the Bengals to get back into the game with touchdowns on their first drives of the second half. Evan McPherson then delivered a 35-yard game-winning field goal as time expired as the Jaguars fell to 0-4 with a 24-21 loss to the Bengals.

“It’s devastating, heartbreaking,” Meyer told reporters after the game. “Usually I’m not wrong about stuff like that that I just see a good team in there. I see good guys, good hearts. I see guys at work and I told them I’m not wrong about that stuff. This team is going to win some games.”

It was the second game in a row that the Jaguars had held a second half lead only to be unable to finish the deal. Jacksonville held a 19-10 lead against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday after a James Robinson touchdown with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. Arizona would score 21 straight points to end the game

“It’s heartbreaking. That’s a heartbroken locker room, so we’ve got to get them back,” Meyer said.

After a rough first two weeks of the season against Houston and Denver, the Jaguars have played better over their last two contests. Despite being winless, the Jaguars don’t seem to be a pushover. But Meyer is finding out that wins are far more challenging to come by in the NFL than they were in college.