Za’Darius Smith had back surgery

The Packers placed pass rusher Za'Darius Smith on injured reserve a couple of weeks ago with a back injury and he won’t be back anytime soon.

NFL Media reports that Smith had back surgery this week. He is expected to be able to return to action at some point this season, but it will be an extended time on the shelf before Smith will have a chance to make that happen.

Smith had one tackle while playing 18 defensive snaps in the season opener. The Packers restructured Smith’s contract in the offseason and he’s likely to get cut loose this offseason unless the team addresses his contract another way.

Preston Smith and Rashan Gary are the top players on the edge for the Packers defense heading into their Week Four game against the Steelers.